havent seen this asked or covered anywhere :Difference in the search settings
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Whats the Difference in The Regular Search Private search and image search settings
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@mikeyb2001 Regular search is default search in quick commands, in the address field, and the search box. Private search the same for private windows. Image search default needs a valid image search engine and will default to this image search when right‐clicking on an image and using the menu to search for it.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mikeyb2001 The Help files are a good place to start, as always
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Search_in_Private_Window
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Search_images