Flashing page elements on upfiles.com
As the title says. Just started happening 2 days ago.
Processing request... over and over.
Tried new install with no extensions. Also private window.
Turned off hardware acceleration.
Anyone else?
Windows 10
Vivaldi 7.0 & 6.9
Site works fine in Firefox 132.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@janeal I get this too - if I zoom to 110%. So try changing your zoom level.
I get the same in Chrome & Chromium 131 so it's not a Vivaldi problem, it's a site issue. Probably some badly written Javascript.
Thanks very much for responding. Glad to know its not just me.
I never would have thought to change the zoom up 110%, but it works for some strange reason.
Thanks again.
@janeal is uncommon but happens. Likely some mistake in their responsive layout which causes the artifacts. So, yeah, always test broken sites at 100% too