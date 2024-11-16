How can I turn this off?
I don't use Vivaldi for password backend so how can I turn off this bar?
@rawkode Which bar? I've not seen the part with "account" on it and presume that's the page itself. The rest of the image (with the key and pin symbols) is part of the on-screen keyboard and not Vivaldi's responsibility.
@sgunhouse the part with the key is the part I want to hide. It's not part of the Gboard, it's added by Vivaldi and Chrome. For instance, Firefox doesn't show them.
@rawkode
simple disable this:
@far4 thank you