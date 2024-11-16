@edwardp But why would it be a issue with the site if it works on Chrome?

In the case of BiliBili I can't even add it as a shortcut to the Android home page

In Chrome I can access both sites and create shortcuts for the Android home page.

In Vivaldi I was only able to create the shortcut for Windows Report.

Interestingly, I just tried to access the Windows Report website and was able to acess. BiliBili is still inaccessible on Vivaldi.