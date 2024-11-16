Pages don't load in Vivaldi but load in Chrome. Also I can't add shortcuts
https://windowsreport.com
https://m.bilibili.com/
Hello, I can't load these sites in Vivaldi but I can in Chrome.In the case of BiliBili I also can't add it with a shortcut to the Android home page. These sites have always worked in Chrome.
v7.0.3505.47
Android 13
I don't use extensions on Chrome
Chrome 131.0.6778.39
I disabled the track/ad blocker, but it didn't work.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I did not try bilibili, but windowsreport displays a blank screen in Vivaldi, regardless of ad/tracker blocker settings.
7.0.3505.69 Stable and 7.1.3518.3 Snapshot, on Android 10.
On Vivaldi desktop, windowsreport also displays a blank screen, so for that site, it could be a web site issue.
@PingoBlue Windowsreport works as long I don't point to the homepage
https://windowsreport.com/category/
The chinese site also seems to work.
@edwardp But why would it be a issue with the site if it works on Chrome?
In the case of BiliBili I can't even add it as a shortcut to the Android home page
In Chrome I can access both sites and create shortcuts for the Android home page.
In Vivaldi I was only able to create the shortcut for Windows Report.
Interestingly, I just tried to access the Windows Report website and was able to acess. BiliBili is still inaccessible on Vivaldi.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@PingoBlue I do not have an answer.
The Windows Report home page still displays blank for me.