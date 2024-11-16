I use vivaldi and downloads don't work in many places such as whatsapp (it works once, i have to close and open vivaldi to make it work again) and doesn't work in google scholar reader.

It's totally not broken either. Download works for default pdf reader and images.

Please help i have been struggling with this problem for a year.

I am not sure what details you would be requiring to reproduce the bug ? Please let me know i will get back soon.