Vivaldi log-in window
Since the last Vivaldi update to 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) , each time my computer wakes up from Suspense, I get this window:
Why does this happen? How can I prevent it?
My OS is Linux LMDE.
@Granite1 Never saw this on my Debian 12 KDE or Cinnamon.
I do not know why your loses login.
Is that on all pages or only here in forum?
@Granite1 said in Vivaldi log-in window:
It is on all pages.
Means you are logged out from all tabs you had open before Suspend?
Was Vivaldi running when you Suspend your PC?
Means you are logged out from all tabs you had open before Suspend?
Nope.
The screenshot represents a new window, not my existing window with open tabs.
@DoctorG :
Was Vivaldi running when you Suspend your PC?
Yes, I always have Vivaldi open, it is open all the time my computer is on. When my computer is off and I start it up, Vivaldi is one of the programs that launch automatically.
@Granite1 said in Vivaldi log-in window:
When my computer is off and I start it up, Vivaldi is one of the programs that launch automatically.
Autorstart? I remember some issue by autostart a few years ago, but never investigated.
What happens if you remove Vivaldi from autostart?
@Granite1 said in Vivaldi log-in window:
Linux Mint Debian Edition
I am not able to test LMDE as my power config fails and i get a freeze on my Linux. Sorry.
Pathduck
@Granite1 It's asking for your login - what happens if you just sign in?
Maybe you have added a mail account or calendar account, it's asking for credentials for this account.
@DoctorG :
I remember some issue by autostart a few years ago, but never investigated.
I have had Vivaldi on auto-start ever since I installed it, and never had this issue with it, until the latest update.
what happens if you just sign in?
I did, nothing happened.
Then I suspended the PC again, and when I started it up that log-in window did not re-appear.
Nope, I did not add either a mail account or a a calendar account.
Oh well, I guess the "problem" is solved.
Thanks for your help.
Pathduck
@Granite1 said in Vivaldi log-in window:
Nope, I did not add either a mail account or a a calendar account.
Are you sure?
Check if the Mail/Calendar client is enabled in Settings > Mail or Calendar.
The only reason for the browser asking for your credentials is it needs it for mail or calendar.
Also, next time it happens copy the url or make a screenshot of the full url. The value of
redirect_urican give a clue what it's trying to log in to.
Are you sure?
Yes, I am.
Check if the Mail/Calendar client is enabled in Settings > Mail or Calendar.
Yes, they have been enabled ever since I installed Vivaldi.
Also, next time it happens copy the url or make a screenshot
If you look at ther screenshot in my OP you'll see it includes the URL.
Pathduck
@Granite1 said in Vivaldi log-in window:
Yes, they have been enabled ever since I installed Vivaldi.
Then check if you have any accounts added there.
If you look at ther screenshot in my OP you'll see it includes the URL.
No, not the full url which is important to understand what happens.
Then check if you have any accounts added there.
On 10 Nov. I added Vivaldi sync, and on 15 Nov., yesterday, Vivaldi was upgraded.
However, between 10 and 15 Nov. I did not get that window, it only happened after the upgrade.
But perhaps, somehow, the issue is related to Vivaldi sync, which I use to sync between 2 computers I have installed Vivaldi on.
Pathduck
@Granite1 said in Vivaldi log-in window:
But perhaps, somehow, the issue is related to Vivaldi sync, which I use to sync between 2 computers I have installed Vivaldi on.
No, Vivaldi sync does not prompt for credentials with such a popup window.
Only Mail/Calendar accounts set to use OAuth prompt like that when the token expires or becomes invalidated, which can sometimes happen after an update.