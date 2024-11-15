Option to change the place of all buttons in address bar
-
It would be great to be able to organize where the buttons are on the bar, this would be useful for both right-handed and left-handed people. For example, i would like to have every button at the right side of the screen and organize the position of the buttons among themselves on the right side.
-
@intbruno Already on my wish list for almost 2 years, but nobody cares
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83542/configurable-address-bar
Mirroring the address bar would already help for left hand navigation.
-
@glx it would be a very good optimization for one handed use for everyone, sometimes you need to navigate using just one hand and when the buttons are on the other side of the screen it's harder to reach, it also makes sense with the customizability that is a mark of vivaldi as a browser
-
It would be great with the possibility of choosing a top or bottom bar and for them to be the same, not a mandatory bottom bar along with the top one.
-
@intbruno This is possible. Go to customize the your panel (Customize Toolbar) and you should be able to reorganize your buttons on the top bar. Image included of how mine looks.
-
@dheffer yeah, but i am saying (with the tags Android and iOS) in mobile devices. In Android at least you cant reorganize all the buttons.