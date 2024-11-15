can't remove any rss chanell (bug report)
I can't remove any rss chanell. I had pop-up like as "remove url.to/rss"+"remove"+"cancel" and button "remove"(left button in russian version) do nothing.
I was try create folder, add feeds there and then remove, but removed only folder, chanell stay active.
I was trying add more than one chanell (invalid also), they all is unremoveable.
I was add all feeds(new) to trash and then remove chanell,- thera a no effect.
[spoiler=about]
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Версия fc0a7028279115f6db8fa59cf260b91c509a06de
ОС Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3737)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Командная строка "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Путь исполняемого файла C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Путь к профилю A:\max\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
[/spoiler]
@haneyeumaksim Upgrade first to 7.0.3495.15 and retry.
@DoctorG there are no honor for quote without original theme. but i think it is that I need
Seems deletion causes database error
But deletion in Settings → Feeds work.
@haneyeumaksim Had you restarted Vivaldi after deletion to refetch feed database?
Thanks 4 u trying helping 2 me, but I think that it must fix in realises.
@haneyeumaksim As i saw the developers are investigating such issues. No timeline for a fix.
may be fix bug it is alternative task- permamently is get more users on phorum )))