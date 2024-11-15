I've been using Vivaldi Mail happily for some time. My OS has Vivaldi set as default mail client.

Mailto: links worked fine, until I recently created a Proton account. Now when clicking any mailto: whether inside or outside of Vivaldi, I get directed to Protonmail web page.

I have confirmed Default Applications in both Pop!OS and Vivaldi.

I set aside the Proton account when I learned that STARTTLS support is missing in Vivaldi. Will return to it when Vivaldi supports it.