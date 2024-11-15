Friday poll: Explore on Vivaldi Social
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Since today is Vivaldi Social's 2nd birthday , let's do this week's poll about it too.
Vivaldi Social has a section called Explore with trending posts, hashtags and news. In addition to your Home feed, how often do you take a peek at the Explore section?
Jump over to the Community homepage on vivaldi.net to cast your vote.
-
I only go to Community page to vote in Friday polls
-
Aaron Translator
All the time
-
@jane-n, I've followers from a lot of instances, apart from Vivaldi Social, I always explore and comment in every instance I see in my Feed, even in several Languages.
-
iqaluit Supporters
@jane-n I can't deal with more than 1 social media service
so I opted for vivaldi forum. I did activate vivaldi social but I am not after followers nor do I have one. So happy birthday anyways
-
Whenever I don't forget.
I've got a whole herd of mastodons already.
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I don't use it, just forum. Anyway happy birthday.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@iqaluit said in Friday poll: Explore on Vivaldi Social:
nor do I have one.
Yes, you did.
Several, in fact.
And once you are an "Ambassador" ...
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@jane-n
I think 'Vivaldi Mastodon', 'Vivaldi Social', social.vivaldi.net is a very good extension for the forum.
And a great enrichment for the 'Vivaldiserve'.
'Mastodon' is simply the much, much better Twitter (X).
It would be good if our "Friday poll" would also become a regular event on 'Vivaldi Mastodon'.
This would lead to an even better integration of forum and Mastodon and increase the reach, I think.
I have made an enquiry,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103161/it-would-be-good-if-our-friday-poll-would-also-become-a-regular-event-on-vivaldi-mastodon
-
Apart of Vivaldi Social, there is also Pixelfed Social in the Fediverse which can be used with the Vivaldi account.