Happy 2nd birthday to Vivaldi Social!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Oh happy day! Not only is it Friday, one of the nicest days of the week, it’s also Vivaldi Social’s birthday. : We’ve now been on Mastodon for two wholesome years.
We choose to do things that make your experience on the web better and we wholeheartedly believe that Vivaldi Social does just that. We want to provide a platform where people can join in on the smart, funny, and empathetic conversations taking place all over the Fediverse.
The only thing we wish for our two-year birthday is for more people to experience the power of the Fediverse, so make sure you tell a friend about Vivaldi Social today!
Here’s to many more years!
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jane-n Thanks to Vivaldi Social (Mastodon), I finally managed to delete my account on Twitter (X) as I found faste all the pages and people I followed on Twitter, also on Mastodon.
The best part is, no more ads and trackers. Vivaldi is midway into a whole universe.
tcltk Supporters
Thanks so much for offering this experience to us. Progress is to come, slowy, but surely. Vivaldi and team is an awesome project !
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I can't believe it's already been two years!!
Happy birthday! It's a great place
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
I would like to write here what I have already written on 'Vivaldi Mastodon', in the 'Fediverse'.
https://social.vivaldi.net/@Vivaldi/113486908261181451
"Thanks to you for creating this Vivaldi 'Mastodon' instance.
Thanks to you that you have created a 'Vivaldiverse' also through the 'Fediverse'.
That you strive every day to make the web, the world a little better.
"
https://social.vivaldi.net/@ingolftopf/113487581345534140
Please note the interesting poll that @jon has posted,
https://social.vivaldi.net/@jon/113493633630524057
Please vote, like and share.