Oh happy day! Not only is it Friday, one of the nicest days of the week, it’s also Vivaldi Social’s birthday. : We’ve now been on Mastodon for two wholesome years.

We choose to do things that make your experience on the web better and we wholeheartedly believe that Vivaldi Social does just that. We want to provide a platform where people can join in on the smart, funny, and empathetic conversations taking place all over the Fediverse.

The only thing we wish for our two-year birthday is for more people to experience the power of the Fediverse, so make sure you tell a friend about Vivaldi Social today!

Here’s to many more years!