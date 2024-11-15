Geolocation site option
If the site requests geolocation, then it is independent to accept or refuse. It is not recorded in exceptions! It must be added manually.
@lesharb Can confirm this 7.0.3495.15 Win 11.
Not added to Lock → Site Setting → Permissions or at Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
My Englsih is not well
May be you can help me?
@lesharb You should be able to click on the icon in the address field to access Site Settings for that site, then set Geolocation to Allow, Ask or Deny to choose whether the site asks in the future, What @DoctorG said is that currently there is no option in the dialog to remember your choice (and there should be).
this happens to me too
Looks like tins internal bug report
VB-111008 "Geolocation settings do not saved" - Confirmed.