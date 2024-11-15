Perhaps the number of likes 👍 to be assigned daily could be increased for certain user groups in the forum
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Currently there are 10x per participant, per day.
A restriction makes natural sense.
But perhaps it could be increased for Moderators, Sopranos, Translators and Ambassadors.
I often exhaust them quickly.
barbudo2005
It seems to me that there is a "small" conflict of interest.
@ingolftopf
you're just too easy to get excited about
iqaluit Supporters
@derDay There are many high quality posts in this forum that mostly go unseen. In that sense he is quite right in his attempt to increase the visibility provided that that 'certain groups' know how to recognize what high quality is.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@derDay
I think that's how it should be in a lively, high-quality forum like ours.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@iqaluit
You can also try it and become a 'Soprano' and/or 'Ambassador'.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iqaluit Upvotes do nothing for visibility, posts are by default sorted oldest to newest. No one I know sorts by popularity, it would become an unreadable mess. This isn’t Reddit, gladly.
@ingolftopf We used to have unlimited upvotes. I don’t know why it was removed, but I would guess because of abuse. Don’t think this will be reverted and letting some people upvote more than others is discrimination. The most ridiculous kind of discrimination, but still…
@luetage said:
I don’t know why it was removed, but I would guess because of abuse.
abuse of being too kind
luetage Supporters Soprano
@derDay I have no insight on what happened; but something did happen—or nothing would have happened ^^
edit: here, take a tenth of my daily ration you rascal
barbudo2005
What @ingolftopf wanted is reflected in this sentence:
"In this forum we are all equal, but some are more equal than others"
iqaluit Supporters
@luetage Does it change the fact that some posts go unnoticed? I don't need an answer, this is a rhetorical question.
-
iqaluit Supporters
@barbudo2005 That was called democracy in ancient Greece I guess