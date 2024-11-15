Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 7.0
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a Chromium bump and fixes a regression for tablets.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you for the update.
And the nice picture.
The 'Vivaldi Version Tracker' https://social.vivaldi.net/@vivaldiversiontracker
on Vivaldi Mastodon, social.vivaldi.net always shows it very nicely.
after the update, if I watch something on the YouTube website and close the tab without watching the video to the end, the sound continues to play even if I close all the tabs, until I forcefully close the application through the menu - exit.
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
@temkem I have the same problem. Sound continues to play after I close tab with youtube video. I can stop the sound from notification bar too.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@temkem Yes it has happened to me, but it doesn't always happen, i can't figure out what causes it.
Android 15 - Pixel 8
go to the YouTube website, then long-press on any video, you need to call up the context menu and select "Open in a new tab".
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@temkem No, i can't reproduce it intentionally even following the procedure, i did a lot of tests this morning but it never happened, while it happened to me twice yesterday.