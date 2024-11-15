start page crash
-
on macOS (apple silicon), with the latest Vivaldi 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (arm64) still browser crash when an extension manages the startup page (I tried with Bonjour and Tabliss)
On my Windows device, however, it's not.
-
@yaslaw said in start page crash:
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.