Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
This update includes a fix for the crash on startup that some users encountered on the previous update.
Click here to see the full blog post
@deneban: Indeed you are!
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you for the great night's work.
And also a suitable photo in the hurry.
Sorry to all for the earlier trouble.
Yeah… it felt right.
blackguard Supporters
Good news, no crash on startup. Thanks for the update!
@blackguard: thanks for sticking it out.
other Vivaldi Team
And thank you @ruari for cleaning my mess.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@Ruarí Damn, i've already given you 10 for today, i can't give you any more.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Folgore101
Perhaps the day will come when 'Ambassadors' can award more than 10x per participant, per day.
11 updated
I guess I lucked out on the previous update, because I'm on Win11 and didn't see an issue, though I hadn't restarted Vivaldi again after the update, so just the one start post update. I also don't use Workspaces, which apparently related to the problem.
Hello, Please implement the auto hide feature like edge on floorp when vertical tabs are enabled
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@pozlu0
Please enter your wishes and ideas here,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/186/community-services-feature-requests
What kind of snail is this?!
I have this bug that when I try to sign in to Google Drive desktop app, Vivaldi keeps starten the Vivaldi OOBE screens...Anyone else?
A second bug is that when I type in a search query in the adress bar and press enter there is http for https written and the search function doesn't work. Google is my default search engine. Typing a 'g' before the query works as a workaround.