Vivaldi was working perfectly fine until I restarted it to update.

After the update it never started again and when it does it will crash almost instantly.

I have an older setup of Vivaldi which I installed which worked great until I closed it and it must have auto updated so again it will not stop crashing.

As A result I have switched to Microsoft Edge (For the mean time).

I face no crashes on my ubuntu system so this must be a windows issue.

Dylan