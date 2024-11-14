Crashes on Windows
Vivaldi was working perfectly fine until I restarted it to update.
After the update it never started again and when it does it will crash almost instantly.
I have an older setup of Vivaldi which I installed which worked great until I closed it and it must have auto updated so again it will not stop crashing.
As A result I have switched to Microsoft Edge (For the mean time).
I face no crashes on my ubuntu system so this must be a windows issue.
Dylan
@Dylan86 Had you already updated to 7.0.3495.15, that fixed crashes.