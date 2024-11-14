OAuth to Gmail has failed beginning on 11/12/24
MarkNakamoto
Since yesterday, Vivaldi (7.0.3495.14 ) has been unable to login to Gmail accounts with "Login for imap.gmail.com failed. Timeout connecting to server". I know that the OAuth handshake attempt is occurring because when I delete one of my established account and re-add, the OAuth dialog occurs and I enter the proper credentials and allow for the appropriate permissions. I haven't attempted POP3 because that's not a solution. Thank you for reading.
MarkNakamoto
MarkNakamoto
MarkNakamoto
The culprit was Cloudflare WARP (CW).
I turn on CW on my laptop before connecting to a "trusted" public, secure Wi-Fi network (saving my mobile hotspot for other connections). CW modifies the IP4/6 DNS servers for all network adapters – not just for its virtual "CloudflareWARP" adapter – with 127.0.2.2 and ::ffff:127.0.2.2. I didn't realize this was the problem because 1) DNS resolution was fine for everything (browsers, smtp.gmail.com, imap.vivaldi.net, etc) except for imap.gmail.com and 2) I have used CW for years.
Reinstalling CW has restored full function to Mail, so the prior installation of CW was corrupted. However, I don't like CW forcing their DNS resolvers on non-CloudflareWARP adapters, so I'm uninstalling it between uses.