Anyone know this?
-
I want to have a panel like that. Does anyone know about that extension or something?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@t712 Settings, Panel, Right Side?
Restart = vivaldi://restart
Right-click on the Panel Toolbar to add/remove panels.
-
@Pesala Should I say Hodderd? I mean want that style
-
It's definitely different from mine
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@t712 Where did you find that image?
-
@Pathduck https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/18r37h1/mica_effect_for_vivaldi/
I captured the second one
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@t712 Looks like it's a JS mod.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
No idea if it works, and it's old. Best to talk to the author directly.
It's complicated.