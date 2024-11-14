Assigning Theme Based on Version
I'd like to assign theme #1 to Stable Version
I'd like to assign theme #2 to Snapshot Version
Is this possible? And how ? TIA
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif No problem. This is what I do.
Let the Stable have the default theme. Change the theme on the Snapshot version (installed as a Standalone version).
The Windows Start Menu and Task Bar icons are also different: Stable = Red, Snapshot = Black.
@Pesala Does Vivaldi assign the default theme or is it the theme I have assigned?
Change the theme on the Snapshot version (installed as a Standalone version).
Both my Stable & Snaphot are Standalones
For Snapshot version I had assigned a black theme w a few moderations
The Windows Start Menu and Task Bar icons are also different: Stable = Red, Snapshot = Black.
I don't get this part. Confused by Windows Start Menu & Task Bar icons reference. Which settings? TIA
@janrif Not, settings, he just said the desktop icons are already different.
~@sgunhouse @Pesala Sorry, I don't understand. How does Vivaldi select // assign the default theme so I can apply it to Stable Version? TIA
@janrif Only a fresh install automatically applies the default theme. If you are already on a different theme, then you have to go to settings/themes and select "Vivaldi." If you have already modified that theme, the theme editor has a "reset" button. You can also go to settings/appearance and select "Reset appearance settings to Default." Further, you can go to settings/Window Appearance and select "reset all toolbars" in case you have modified any toolbars.
After resetting appearance and toolbars, and selecting the Vivaldi theme (and resetting it if needed) you are now at zero, and can modify from there.