How can I add an extension icon in tab bar?
I need an extension icon because I'm using icloud keychain, but I want to hide the address bar. Can I add the extension icon to tabbar?
@t712 said in How can I add an extension icon in tab bar?:
Not tab bar - but you can add the extensions toolbar to:
- Status Bar
- Panel Bar
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
@Pathduck 상태 표시 줄과 페넬 표시 줄을 사용하고 싶지 않습니다. 탭 막대 만있는 간단한 상태를 원합니다. Or is it possible to fix the extension pop-up being also disabled when i disable status bar, etc?
@t712 You can't add the extensions toolbar to the tab bar...
Is it possible to fix the extension pop-up being also disabled when i disable status bar, etc?
@t712 I guess with some custom CSS, ask in the Modifications subforum.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
@Pathduck Thank you for your reply