REDUCE RAM CONSUMPTION
I use a MacBook Air 2 with 8GB of RAM, but I have high RAM consumption.
"8GB is enough for everyone"
chromium based browsers use quite some resources, it is normal too me..
in my case i have hundreds of tabs open.
@Ruan17 said in REDUCE RAM CONSUMPTION:
I use a MacBook Air 2 with 8GB of RAM
My sincerest condolences...
But why are you concerned about high RAM consumption? Is your device slow while Vivaldi is open? Were you hoping to use that RAM for something else?
In any case, you can potentially mitigate this a bit by making use of tab hibernation and the memory saver feature.
@AltCode Mine crashes when I have an average of 20 tabs or more, and especially when I use the camera on Meet, is there anything I can do?