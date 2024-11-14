Vivaldi "Safety Check."
It is my understanding that the Vivaldi's 'Safety Check" always, among other things, updates Vivaldi if possible. Whether or not that is true, is there a way to prevent Vivaldi being downloaded and/or installed without my permission first?
Thank you
@Felonius Safety check? Is this a translation, as I haven't seen that text in mine. My first guess would be you mean Help > Check for update as it appears in English. Presuming you've disabled the automatic update already (which can be done in Settings), Check for update should either say "You're up to date!" or tell you the available version. And yes, when there is an update it offers you the choice between updating now or later.