Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
This update includes security fixes from the ESR branch of Chromium upstream and a range of other important fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
1st updated
Fresh 7.0.3495.14 user here, thank you
blackguard Supporters
This update broke Vivaldi for me. It was crashing on startup until I deleted User Data\Default\preferences - which naturally means I lost (some of) my preferences and theme too.
BTW "Remove spacing in maximized windows" is still being ignored for compact mode.
I have the same problem
cenon415 Supporters
Thank you for the update!
ChenZhaozhong
@blackguard Yes mine is broken too. Cannot open the app.
@blackguard: I presume from the back slashes in your path that you run Windows
- Open the “Run” dialog—
[Windows Key]+R
- Copy—triple click to select—then paste in the following text, followed by pressing “OK”:
"%UserProfile%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports"
- Look for a crash log that was created around the time you witnessed the crash—sort by “Date”
- Log a bug report, attaching the .dmp file you located
You will be given a bug number, starting “VB-”. Could you tell me the number here, please?
- Open the “Run” dialog—
@chenzhaozhong: Could you create a manual bug report on Vivaldi Bug report page and attach the latest crash dump file (.dmp), then report the bug number (starting “VB-”) here and I can take a look.
@pgext: Could you create a manual bug report on Vivaldi Bug report page and attach the latest crash dump file (.dmp), then report the bug number (starting “VB-”) here and I can take a look.
@Ruarí
Hello,
same here, complete crash after update from 7.0.3495.11 to 7.0.3495.14.
I found this thread, and I created a bug report a requested:
VB-111595
ChenZhaozhong
@Ruarí it's VB-111597 thanks
@chenzhaozhong: Thanks, we will have a look
@megosu: Really appreciate the trouble to log and comment here. Thanks
I had to uninstall 7.0.3495.14 and go back to version 7.0.3495.11 and it works fine with my profile. I unchecked the automatic update option, but that doesn't work - Vivaldi still wants to update. I can't close it, because after that I have to uninstall it and reinstall 7.0.3495.11.
@Ruarí
Will we get any notification when this is fixed?
Thank you,
Pawel
@Ruarí I reported this error yesterday with dump file.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@pgext
Please do not downgrade!
Vivaldi strongly recommends this.
It can destroy your profile and lead to errors that are difficult to rectify.
You can find out the status of error messages here,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/2723?page=137
and see it in a new update.
-
@ingolftopf
I already downgraded. Is there any workaround? When I use temp profile Vivaldi opens correclty, but this is not solution for me.
The new version works correctly on my other 2 machines but I'm using different profile there.