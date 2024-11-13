Theme isn't working on reinstall
I was using a theme from the Vivaldi Themes website called Sunset in the Sky by John10086000 and it was great. Then Vivaldi crashed and some of my settings got wiped, one of them being the theme. When I try to reactivate the theme, all I get is a black theme. Other themes work just fine, but this one just becomes the default black theme.
@ialawngnome Tried reinstalling the theme? Or deleting it and then reinstalling?
I deleted and reinstalled. It didn't help
@ialawngnome What's your setting under Themes > Theme Schedule?
Possibly this setting got reset. Make sure it's set to "No Schedule" so it doesn't change theme based on your OS dark/light setting.
Also try doing a "Reset Theme Settings to Default" at the bottom of the page.
I tried both but unfortunately they didn't work
@ialawngnome Do a screenshot of your full Themes settings page so I understand what you've done here.
@ialawngnome Try toggling your theme schedule setting to OS/manual and back to No Schedule.
That didn't work either
@ialawngnome Then I'm afraid I'm out of good ideas.
Guess you'll have to nuke your Preferences file.
Go to Help > About and find the profile path.
Open that path in explorer.
Close the browser.
In explorer find the file named
Preferences.
Delete it.
Start the browser.
This will reset a lot of your settings.
Or, you could try more stuff on your own.
Oh and I just noticed from your screenshot:
You have Chill Sunset selected, not the other one...
So maybe select the one you want first?
That would also explain why your screenshot did not look like the default Dark theme background.
Hopefully you didn't already delete your Prefs
I just had the chill sunset as a placeholder so I wouldn't be on the black theme
@ialawngnome So even when you uninstall the theme, restart the browser and reinstall from the Themes site, the background is still black?
After you delete the theme, what theme is then selected?
Which theme is enabled after restart?
I have no more ideas, so I guess all that's left is deleting
Preferences.
Ok I'll do that. Thanks for all the help!