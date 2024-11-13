gDocs editing is super slow
-
Hello there,
I'm super happy to have Vivalida as a browser and use it extensively. On a MacBook Pro M2, there are 3-4 Windows open with tabs 10 - 15 and 5 sidebar pages, and everything performs well, including Google Slides, ..., except Google Docs. Larger Google Docs increase CPU usage (see screenshot) and it is not possible to type in the doc anymore.
Happy for any help fixing this, because hate my current workaround of opening the Google Doc in Chrome.
Thanks Tobias