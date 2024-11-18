Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
はじめまして。
数日前からブラウザが動かなくなったり、落ちてしまいます。
7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
このバージョンにした直後は問題なく動作していたのですが、数日前から動作がおかしくなっています。
同じような人はいらっしゃいますか？
よろしくお願いいたします。
すいません。理由はわかりませんが、急に不具合がなくなりました。
