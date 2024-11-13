Option to Move Workspace Icon Change to Context Menu
RammsteinAM Translator
Currently, clicking a workspace icon in the workspaces menu opens the icon selection menu. While this behavior isn’t entirely unexpected, I often find myself unintentionally triggering it when I just want to activate a workspace. I would like an option to disable this behavior and move the icon change command to the context menu.
I’d even suggest replacing the current implementation with my proposed solution, as changing icons isn’t something users do very frequently. However, since some users may prefer the existing functionality, I’m only requesting an alternative option.
Pesala Ambassador
@RammsteinAM I don’t use workspaces much, but I have a default window and one workspace, which is my default set of tabs. I often run into the same issue.
I think the problem would be solved better with an option in settings; because once one has chosen an icon for a workspace there is rarely any need to change it. One could even do it from the Rename Workspace option on the context menu, without adding another menu item.