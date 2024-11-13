Tab bar to show up while cycling through tabs
-
ThePerfumedSeneschal
I enjoy using vivaldi in fullscreen but I would like the tab bar to show up briefly while moving through tabs in fullscreen this happens on Chrome for macOS (immersive fullscreen setting in flags) and I was wondering if a similar thing could be implemented for this. The tab bar should also disappear when control has been released if using control + tab to cycle through apps. I would use the tab cycler for this but it only shows four tabs at a time.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ThePerfumedSeneschal Settings, Tabs, Tab Cycling, Show Tab Cycler, Show as List works for me in Fullscreen mode.
The Tab Bar is not shown, but one sees a list of tabs, and a preview of each one as one cycles through the list.
-
ThePerfumedSeneschal
Yes, I'm aware of this, but I prefer using the tab bar because the hotkeys for moving tabs (I use the 'h' and 'l' keys on my keyboard) correspond with the actual movement direction. While Microsoft Edge has this feature on Windows, it doesn’t allow you to change the tab name font, which is why I prefer not to use it.