No sound
I get no sound when listening to anything at all via the Vivaldi browser, latest version, when using the main computer audio output. I DO get sound when listening via the earphones audio output and also when listening via earbuds connected via wifi. I DO get sound via all three sources when using other programs like Zoom outside of the browser, so it's not a sound card issue. I don't see anyplace either in the browser or in the Windows 10 Settings that would cause this. In the windows 10 settings "App volume and device peferences page, Vivaldi is set to Default. Changing that does not improve things. And, yes, my volume is turned up!
Any clues???
@iwaldner Could be that Vivaldi does not detect change of audio output sources. Does it help after changing sources to restart Vivaldi?
Had you checked if tab is muted?
Had you checked Windows mixer if Vivaldi app is muted?
- Restart does not help
- Tab is not muted
- Mixer settings show no muting for vivaldi (or anything else)
@DoctorG And it seems specific to my Win10 machine.. works fine on my Win11 laptop...
@iwaldner I had tested on my Windows 11 and could not reproduce your issue.
So you need to wait until a forum user with Windows 10 checks it.
tcltk Supporters
You could try to install a fresh Vivaldi as a standalone in a new directory. Later, uninstall it is simply a directory delete without using your present install. If sound works : it is a Vivaldi setting that cause the problem (default installation is supposed to work), if it does not work, it is a Windows setting somewhere. Not a high-tech advice., but it can help finding a clue ?