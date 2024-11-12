Cursor Stops Blinking When Switching Tabs
-
I'm having an issue with the text cursor. When I'm typing in a tab and switch to another, when I go back to the original tab, the cursor stops blinking and I need to click on the text field again to continue typing.
This didn't happen in my previous browser. I've tried updating Vivaldi and disabling extensions, but the issue persists. Any suggestions on how to fix this?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@SrFaltoso It's not a problem on most sites - just heavy web apps like the Google Docs/Sheets etc. It's a known bug and being worked on, no idea when it will be solved.
Workaround when it happens is usually to do a quick tab switch again, back and forth and input focus should be on the doc again.
If you have examples of other sites where it happens, please give a link where it happens.