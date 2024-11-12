Share button only allows open in Vivaldi reading list
Maybe a Samsung specific error.
If a link is shared, only the Vivaldi reading list can be chosen, but not opening in a browser tab directly.
If the option has been set to "reading list" anyway, the choice cannot be taken back, because the Vivaldi icon is not listed for deselection.
As you can see on the screenshots, Vivaldi stable reading list has been set, since there are no other options to share a link directly in a new browser tab with Vivaldi. Also Vivaldi snapshot only offers sharing in the reading list, opposite to Firefox.
The Firefox entry is correct and working as expected.
@glx When you tap on "Mehr" do you see Vivaldi listed then?
I tried sharing on a Samsung phone and can't reproduce the issue. Every time I tap on the Vivaldi icon there's a menu to pick whether to open the tab in Vivaldi or add it to Vivaldi's Reading List. There's no icon with Reading List below the Vivaldi title.
@jane-n Yes, under "Mehr" the Vivaldi icon is visible.
But it cannot be added as a default share target, because it is cannot be found via "Search".
To clarify the issue, opening a shared link in Vivaldi cannot be selected as a "Favorite" share action, only open in a "Vivaldi reading list".
Both can be chosen manually, though! The choice "open in Vivaldi reading list" cannot be undone, because it is not shown when editing the shared link favorites on a Samsung device.
@glx Can you file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so we could look into this further? Let me know the bug number (VAB-#####) you get, so I can follow up.
@jane-n, done, VAB-10407
Thanks for the report, we've confirmed the issue.