Dead crow on vivaldi 7 when i install tabliss
@frchan I think that will be fixed in a next 7.1 Stable.
Vivaldi 7.1 Snapshot (Beta) fixed it:
[Crash] After adding an extension controlling the startpage (VB-110644)
— https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/crash-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3518-4/
@frchan said in Dead crow on vivaldi 7 when i install tabliss:
Do you get a sneak peak on new features or is it with no updates since it is called snapshot?
If you want to know what is different to 7.0 Stable please check posts since 29th of Oct https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/
I do not suggest Snapshot for daily work, it is a testing version and can have bugs leading to data loss or other trouble.
Snapshot are for users who know they can run into trouble with testing such browser version and know how to fix such issues.
