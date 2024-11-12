Update fails
Current version:
@milsabords Do you use any security tools (Internet Security, Antovirus)?
Had you tried to logout Windows user and restart Windows?
I use MS Defender only.
Same result after reboot.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@milsabords
This is your problem:
Installing Vivaldi in non-standard locations (i.e.
D:\Programmes) is not supported, and this is also not a Standalone install (which can be installed anywhere).
Sometimes this causes problems. I have Vivaldi in
D:\bin\Vivaldiand have seen it sometimes. It is about the upgrade process failing because it cannot find Vivaldi where it expects it (i.e.
C:\Program Files)
Try:
- Close browser
- Open Regedit
- Delete key
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi
- Start browser
- Try update
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
In case of crashes, please help to make Vivaldi better.
Thank you
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ingolftopf This is not a crash problem, it's an update problem (obviously?)
Don't want the user to waste time sending in crash reports when the browser is not actually crashing
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Pathduck
I was just saying this in general, as there are probably some crashes with the new Windows Update.
Thanks !