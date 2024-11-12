Vivaldi crashes when one says 'show notification'
When I am logged into my account Google and open the website of Google Calendar or Google Voice, then usually after a moment a pop-up appears asking something like "Do you want to see notifications ...?". When I click on "Yes" or "Ok", then Vivaldi crashes. Here's the info on Vivaldi and my OS:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision fc0a7028279115f6db8fa59cf260b91c509a06de
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4391)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\XYZ\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\XYZ\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\XYZ\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
@stgries I tries 7.0.3495.11 Win 11 and did not get a crash.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102662/notifications-crash/
Please,
Continue there.
Thank you
