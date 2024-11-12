Is anyone getting network issues making vivaldi unusable?
I want to start out by saying I have been using vivaldi for nearly 4 years and never had this issue on my other systems. I keep getting this issue as of a few weeks ago:
Your connection was interrupted A network change was detected. ERR\_NETWORK\_CHANGED
I am running archlinux on a steamdeck (and I've never had issues prior to a few weeks ago). Please help!
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Hello,
did you change something fundamental?
Could it be a 'Wayland' problem?
Vivaldi is not programmed for 'Wayland' because Wayland causes too many problems.
Do some 'extensions' perhaps interfere?
Of course, Vivaldi also runs very well on 'Arch'.
@6lacktree Our Vivaldi on Arch maintainer @BlackIkeEagle can tell you more if there were such issues.
BlackIkeEagle Patron Ambassador
Do you run some services or jobs in containers on that steamdeck? Anything that potentially could touch/add/remove network interfaces. Since this is something that happens on all chromium based browsers.
For example for my work I use docker/podman/libvirt a lot, all these change networking if something is starting, that is also the time I get the issue you have described.
In the past I have tested this with chromium as well which gives the exact same issues.
yngve Vivaldi Team
"Network changed" generally means that the machine's IP address changed.
This may be due to your local network assigning your machine a new IP address.
Alternatively, it can happen when moving between different Wifi networks.
A third option might be that a new network device is dynamically added (example: plugging in a new network cable, or device that works as a network device).
When this happens there can be issues with the existing network connections, and they may be prematurely closed because.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@DoctorG
@BlackIkeEagle
@yngve
