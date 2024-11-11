Apparently @ searches dont work as they're supposed to in the address bar or quick commands
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@ Searches are the @ bookmarks @ history @ tabs
no space but i had to write it that way in case there's someone with those names
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mikeyb2001 There are no '@' commands in Vivaldi. Just because other browsers do something doesn't mean it's a standard. Vivaldi doesn't use the Chrome Omnibar at all.
Read here for some alternatives, that work in the Quick Commands :
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Pathduck Gemini Said its a Chromium thing
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mikeyb2001 Well Gemini is an idiot just like all AI...
Like I said, Vivaldi doesn't use Chromium's Omnibar so no Omnibar features are available. Apparently Gemini did not know this.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador