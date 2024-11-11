Unsolved Not all tiles auto-refreshing, just the one that is selected.
Hi! I have 4 Twitter/X searches opened at the same time in mosaic mode. I use them to track different soccer matches and the posts about them. I set up the auto-refresh feature but when all the 4 tiles refresh, the content only changes in the one that it's selected. If I want to check if there is new posts in the other three tiles I have to refresh them manually.
Is this behaviour correct? Or how could I fix it? I want them all to refresh, not just the one that is selected.
Pesala Ambassador
@Mikel1312 I would expect this behaviour if only one tiled tab is selected; but if multiple tabs were selected, I would expect them all to refresh.
I tested with 3 tiles selected, and hit reload (F5). Only the active tab reloaded.
@Pesala Just tested and thanks to you I discovered that if I use the "refresh all tiles" option they all update, but if I use the auto-refresh option, only the selected one changes.