Hi! I have 4 Twitter/X searches opened at the same time in mosaic mode. I use them to track different soccer matches and the posts about them. I set up the auto-refresh feature but when all the 4 tiles refresh, the content only changes in the one that it's selected. If I want to check if there is new posts in the other three tiles I have to refresh them manually.

Is this behaviour correct? Or how could I fix it? I want them all to refresh, not just the one that is selected.