Recover data after switching desktop environment
Hi,
I was having lots of problems with KDE and decided to try GNOME instead, but now all my data in Vivaldi (passwords, bookmarks, ...) is gone.
Searching told me I should have exported everything before switching, but when I go back to KDE, it's not there either.
Is there any way to recover it, or am I just screwed?
Thanks!
@Solwa54 That issue happens as GNOME and KDE keyrings are not compatible and the Linux user secret key is lost.
I do not know if you get your data back by Vivaldi Sync.
I never logged in to Vivaldi Sync, since I'm only using it on one device, so that won't help me I'm afraid.
There's no way to restore it back in KDE then?
@Solwa54 I ask myself if you can install kwalletd to help yourself.
But i never mixed KDE and GNOME on a Linux.
If you want to try such experimental, backup your complete Linux folder /home/USERNAME first.
Good luck.
Ok, I have no idea why, but I just got all back in KDE on the second restart.
Sorry to have taken up your time, but thank you ever so much!
@Solwa54 said in Recover data after switching desktop environment:
but I just got all back in KDE on the second restart.
Good! Congrats.
@Solwa54 said in Recover data after switching desktop environment:
Sorry to have taken up your time, but thank you ever so much!
No problem for me, i am here to help.
You are welcome!
@Solwa54 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.