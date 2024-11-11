Ai Command Bar for Vivaldi
-
The Arc Browser has a "ChatGPT in the Command Bar" feature, which allows users to input their queries directly in the Command Bar. Vivaldi should have a similar feature where users can decide if they want to use ChatGPT or Perplexity Ai for their queries.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mordyaj26 Not going to happen.
Read:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/vivaldi-wont-allow-a-machine-to-lie-to-you/
https://www.lifewire.com/why-vivaldi-s-anti-ai-browser-is-great-news-for-humanity-8672526
Note: I don't work for Vivaldi, so no use arguing with me. Just telling you the facts.
-
@mordyaj26 Adding AI to browser bar is not planned at this time.
But i guess users can add their own Settings → Search → Seacrh Engines → Perplexity and ChatGPT by URL and modify context menu.
-
I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to type chatgpt.com and enter questions there?
-
@Capushon Yes, users can have bith AI Searches in web panels.
-
@Pathduck thanks for letting me know.
-
@mordyaj26 AI search is a severe privacy issue that's why it is not added in Vivaldi.
-
https://copilot.microsoft.com/?sendquery=1&q=%s