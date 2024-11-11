@s0hughes said in how often is this Ad 'Discover Vivaldi Mail' going to appear?:



I've had to dismiss this ad twice within 20 minutes.

Please make certain this is one-time-only, and I won't have to dismiss it after every minor patch release.

Or even better, tell me what to insert into .config/vivaldi/Profile\ n/Preferences to suppress it.

I have Vivaldi on two computers. Each with 25+ Profiles. Minor patch updates are roughly monthly, or more frequent. I could be dismissing this ad 50 times a month. I had an Operamail email account 20+ years ago. I'm aware.

Insert to Preferences this, I hope you know how to the following to a json file

vivaldi.context_dialogs.seen.EnableMailContextDialog

set it to true

Btw, this is not an ad. An ad means they try to promote something that makes them money. This doesn't.

If you saw a dialog telling you to try Bing or Startpage that would be an ad, that would be a promotion of a partner.

This is about informing new users that Vivaldi has an email client built in.

Many new users may not know it.

And there isn't a way for Vivaldi to know you had an Operamail 20+ years ago. It is not all about you:)

Also there is no way you get this 50 times a month unless you break your Preferences file all the time:)