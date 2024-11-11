how often is this Ad 'Discover Vivaldi Mail' going to appear?
I've had to dismiss this ad twice within 20 minutes.
Please make certain this is one-time-only, and I won't have to dismiss it after every minor patch release.
Or even better, tell me what to insert into .config/vivaldi/Profile\ n/Preferences to suppress it.
I have Vivaldi on two computers. Each with 25+ Profiles. Minor patch updates are roughly monthly, or more frequent. I could be dismissing this ad 50 times a month. I had an Operamail email account 20+ years ago. I'm aware.
@s0hughes said in how often is this Ad 'Discover Vivaldi Mail' going to appear?:
Insert to Preferences this, I hope you know how to the following to a json file
vivaldi.context_dialogs.seen.EnableMailContextDialog
set it to true
Btw, this is not an ad. An ad means they try to promote something that makes them money. This doesn't.
If you saw a dialog telling you to try Bing or Startpage that would be an ad, that would be a promotion of a partner.
This is about informing new users that Vivaldi has an email client built in.
Many new users may not know it.
And there isn't a way for Vivaldi to know you had an Operamail 20+ years ago. It is not all about you:)
Also there is no way you get this 50 times a month unless you break your Preferences file all the time:)
-
Thanks for the reply.
I didn't edit the profiles. While I could, it's more work than dismissing the alert... assuming it's only once per profile, ever.
My estimate was based on 25 profiles(unsynced) * 2 computers, * after every Vivaldi software update.
In practice, I have not seen it since, so I'm happy about that.
Today, I even tried opening several less frequently used profiles and tried to trigger the alert. No alert.
Perhaps they thought this through better than I gave them credit for.