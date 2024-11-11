Can't install any extensions
In Chrome ext shop it says u need to update your browser
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Egyrt Well, what's your browser version?
@Egyrt 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Egyrt Windows 7?
Windows 7 is no longer supported. Please read:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
The Chrome web store no longer supports installing extensions on outdated browsers. This is not Vivaldi's fault, this is Google's choice.