Solved Delete feed folder
I want to delete a folder in the feed list because I feel it is not necessary but I can't find the delete button
Does anyone know how to delete a folder in the feed list?
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@tam710562 In the Mail Panel, right-click on the feed folder you wish to remove and choose Delete Feed Folder.
You may have customized your context menus to remove the option. Go into Settings: Appearance: Menus. In the drop-down box labelled Menu Customization, select Mail: Panel. In the Content list, scroll down and verify that Delete Feed Folder is included. If it’s not, you can re-add it from the Command list to the right of the Content list. Alternatively, you can click Restore Menu Defaults. This will only reset the Mail: Panel menu and not all your menus.
derDay Supporters
@tam710562
you can delete the folder via context menu
@derDay I can't find it in the context menu, not sure why
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
you can click Restore Menu Defaults
@daniel This worked for me. Thank you very much.
