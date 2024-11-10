[v7 bug] Tab stacks appear on all synchronized Android devices
To be clear: I'm not writing about 'Synchronized tabs' section.
When I create tab stack on one synchronized Android device it appears on the second one in addition to normal local tabs, but not on Vivaldi for Windows.
This is a problem, because all my tab stacks duplicated between my Android devices.
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.47
VAB-10382
Small update:
On first device when I turn off sync all tab stacks disappear, and when I turn it on - they all reappear.
On second device after turning off sync only tab stacks that originated from first device disappear. After turning it on - all tab stacks are back.