Delete Mail While in Reading Panel
-
How can I delete a mail while in reading panel and place it in the trash? The [Del] button does not do anything.
I can only:
- Delete mail using [Del] key while in the mail list panel
- Delete mail permanently by creating a keyboard shortcut
Since [Del] does not work, I'm hoping for a solution like a keyboard shortcut that moves the mail to the trash and not delete it permanently.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@TopQuark I don’t see any solution. One can create command chains, but there is no command for Delete.
-
@Pesala I have the same question concerning the absence of a delete key or trash can icon when in reading mode. I must be missing something about how Vivaldi mail is meant to be used. Normally I would read mail in my gmail inbox, leave it there temporarily if I need to do something with it later, delete it if it was of no use, or file it in a folder if I wanted to keep it. Are you not supposed to delete mail in Vivaldi?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@SAF390 This is a request for Vivaldi’s built-in email client. The procedure for Webmail accounts is different.
Sure, you can delete emails in the email client, but only from the message list.