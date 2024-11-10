Unsolved Does the Vivaldi browser support uBlock Origin's !#include directive?
Does the Vivaldi browser support uBlock Origin's !#include directive?
Please see the link below for the #include directive.
https://github.com/gorhill/ublock/wiki/static-filter-syntax#include-file-name
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@cfy01 No, don't think so.
I mean, uBO works fine in Vivaldi. But the internal blocker, no. And I don't see how it'd work.
Could you please ask the developers about this or provide an email address to contact Vivaldi.
