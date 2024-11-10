I've been giving this a good go for a while now. It seems that when I move my finger slowly across the surface of the Magic Mouse, Vivaldi responds quite well, which is perfectly fine by me.

I've also discovered that some features in Vivaldi are far superior to those in Safari, so I plan to use it for work next week. I was just trying to get Vivaldi all set up for that. Vivaldi doesn't support my Touch ID, but it can utilise my password for everything, which is rather nice as well.