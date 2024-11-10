How to make copies of files instead of overwriting downloaded files ?
Abrakadabra77
How can I set that when I click ‘Save link as’ from the context menu, the downloaded file will not overwrite the existing one, but will be saved as another copy? E.g. I download a file named file.rar and now each time it asks if I want to overwrite an existing such file and I would like it to save it as file.rar(2).
derDay Supporters
@Abrakadabra77
wait for the next stable version. there's already an option for this in the snapshot branch
Pesala Ambassador
@Abrakadabra77 This is how the Download settings appear in the latest Snapshot.