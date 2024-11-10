Google Chrome has introduced new tools to control «voracious» tabs
-
Hello, are you planning this reset in the browser, as described here? https://3dnews.ru/1113221
-
@Lampochka Hi - please translate your topic title to English.
-
ready
-
@Lampochka The topic title is too long, please remove the Russian text.
-
delete
-
@Lampochka Vivaldi is based on Chromium. If it comes to Chromium, it will come to Vivaldi.
No idea about the notification, might be something Chrome keeps to itself.
Vivaldi already has a Memory Saver, based on Chromium, in Settings > Tabs.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/memory-saver/
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/memory-saver-2/
-
@Pathduck tell me with which version is this available?
-
@Lampochka In the latest version, obviously.