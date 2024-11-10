How to import passwords from a .csv file?
Vivaldi - 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel)
The Help Article on passwords, specifically on importing passwords should help
@pjol That doesn't work, does it?
It doesn't exist.
@chdsl Then i guess that guide is out of date. Try with
vivaldi:password-manager/settings
Thank you for your response. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any information regarding password import, or even just 'import' in general. It looks like I may have to resort to copying them out by hand when the need arises.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@chdsl If you have passwords in a CSV file, even for a short while, that's a major vulnerability. Anything that has unprivileged access to your system could read them all. Using a standalone password manager that keeps everything encrypted and inserts them in apps as required is far safer and can be cross platform and cross application. I use KeePassXC on Linux and Android. I think there's a Mac version.
@josephj11 Well, it's just my wife, so no worries there. None of the bank passwords are in that lot.